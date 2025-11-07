Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guests get in the spirit during the Halloween gala dinner in Mijas. SUR
Community spirit

Age Concern branch on the Costa gets into the spirit of Halloween with gala night

The event held in Mijas, which included live entertainment and a charity auction and games conducted by Alan Boardman, raised 2,500 euros

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:42

Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena held its third gala dinner night at the Green Label Restaurant, Chaparral Golf, last Friday (31 October), an event that featured a masquerade Halloween theme that brought together supporters, volunteers and friends of the charity for an evening of fun and fundraising.

The event, which included live entertainment and a charity auction and games conducted by Alan Boardman, raised 2,500 euros. The funds raised will go towards the installation of defibrillators and emergency first aid and CPR training within the community so that individuals can recognise a cardiac arrest when it occurs and feel more confident in delivering CPR.

The charity joined forces with the Save a Life campaign to host the gala night, during which the association extended its "heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the event".

The charity also thanked The British Society for their "generous financial contributions earlier in the year", as well as the "invaluable efforts" of the many volunteers who give their time to support Age Concern's work.

"Special thanks go to the evening's main sponsors, McGrath Estate Agents and Motorbox Mijas, and to the entertainers Tony Whitehouse and Liam Gray," a spokesperson for the charity said.

