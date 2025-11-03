Gibraltarian conductor triumphs at Berlin State Opera

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 3 November 2025, 14:31 Share

Gibraltarian maestro, Karel Mark Chichon, has garnered widespread public and critical acclaim following his performances at the Berlin State Opera, one of the world's most prestigious opera houses.

Chichon conducted eight performances of Verdi's La Traviata at the German capital throughout October, earning enthusiastic praise from critics across Europe. Johannes Karl Fischer of Klassik Begeistert wrote that Chichon "elicited a brilliantly polished and harmonious Verdian sound from the orchestra," noting his ability to inspire musicians to bring out the richness of the score, with particular praise for the clarinet solo in Act 2.

Eloi di Tera of Lohengrin magazine described Chichon's interpretation as "perfection and lyricism, delivering a cinematic Traviata," while Peter Sommeregger of Klassik Begeistert highlighted his "great skill and sensitivity" as both conductor and accompanist to the singers.

Collaborating with world class talent

Sharing the stage with internationally renowned singers including Marina Rebeka, Lisette Oropesa, Jeanine de Bique, Pene Pati, and Stefan Pop, Chichon's success has further solidified his reputation in Berlin, widely regarded as one of the world's premier cities for classical music.

The maestro's 2025/26 season includes return engagements at two of opera's most venerable institutions. He will conduct Puccini's La Bohème at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and Bizet's Carmen at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, cementing his position as one of the leading conductors in the operatic world.

Commitment to Gibraltar

Despite his demanding international schedule, Chichon continues to serve as artistic director of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, an organisation dedicated to promoting classical music in Gibraltar at the highest level. Operating as a charity, the society regularly invites prestigious artists from around the world to perform in Gibraltar, bringing considerable cultural prestige to the territory within Europe's highest artistic circles.