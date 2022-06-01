Zoobilee goes wild to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Gibraltar The Botanic Gardens and Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park are hosting an event this Sunday, 5 June, to celebrate not just the Jubilee and all things British, but also World Environment Day

The Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park are hosting a Zoobilee & Garden Party this Sunday, 5 June, to celebrate not just the Jubilee and all things British, but also World Environment Day, which falls on the same day.

Keith Bensusan, the director of Wildlife Gibraltar, says this will be the first full Open Day at the Alameda since before the pandemic, and it promises to be an exciting day and full of surprises. Activities will be available from 12 noon until 4.30pm and include tree climbing, glasshouse tours, the great British garden tea party, sustainable food stalls, village fete, old-fashioned British fun and games, animal park keeper talks, crafts: monkeys & tiaras, and face painting.

Those planning to attend should note that tickets will be needed for all the activities, and these will be available on the day from the Wildlife Park and the bandstand (above the bust of General Eliott).