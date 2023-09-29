Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Karel Mark Chichon. SUR
World class conductor Karel Mark Chichon OBE leads autumn concert

SUR in English

Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:08

Enigmatic Karel Mark Chichon, Artistic Director of the Orquesta Filarmónica de Gran Canaria, and the Gibraltar Philharmonic Orchestra, will be back in Gibraltar to conduct The European Sinfonietta, featuring works by Mozart and Beethoven on 4 October at 8pm. The concert will take place in St Michael's Cave and tickets costing 22 pounds sterling (seniors 10 pounds) are available from: www.buytickets.gi

