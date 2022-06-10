Work begins on the superyacht berths at Ocean Village and Marina Bay marinas Brand-new superyacht pontoons were installed, which required massive, customised truss structures

A key stage of the multi-million pound enhancement of Ocean Village and Marina Bay marinas in Gibraltar began recently, with the installation of some of the brand-new superyacht pontoons.

Unlike the typical pontoons, these pontoons require massive, customised truss structures to protect the superyachts and also the surrounding built environment and infrastructure.

Once complete, these new berthing facilities will undoubtedly be popular for superyachts that visit the region, offering powered berths with best-in-class ancillary services and amenities, all set within the resort-style environment that Ocean Village and Marina Bay enjoy.

The investment into superyacht berthing facilities has been undertaken as part of the Marina Club development, which will consist of144 waterside apartments across five buildings, with accompanying resort decks.