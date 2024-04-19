'Within kissing distance': Post-Brexit EU agreement 'very, very close' after talks in Brussels last week

SUR in English GIBRALTAR. Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

A post-Brexit agreement on border checks and transit between Spain and Gibraltar are 'within kissing distance' said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo (who changed the original 'spitting distance' to 'kissing distance' as it "sounded better").

Although negotiations to reach an EU-UK Agreement are continuing over the coming weeks, Picardo said the meeting in Brussels on 12 April had been very constructive and that a permanent agreement was "very, very, very close".

Also at the high level meeting were UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and the European Commission's Maroš Šefčovič. They released a joint statement saying "political lines" had been agreed on post-Brexit sticking points such as the border control, Gibraltar's airport and the movement of goods.