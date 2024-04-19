Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Picardo, Cameron, Šefcovic and Albares in Brussels. SUR
&#039;Within kissing distance&#039;: Post-Brexit EU agreement &#039;very, very close&#039; after talks in Brussels last week
Post-Brexit talks

'Within kissing distance': Post-Brexit EU agreement 'very, very close' after talks in Brussels last week

Although negotiations to reach an EU-UK Agreement will continue over the coming weeks, Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the meeting had been very constructive

SUR in English

GIBRALTAR.

Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:31

Compartir

A post-Brexit agreement on border checks and transit between Spain and Gibraltar are 'within kissing distance' said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo (who changed the original 'spitting distance' to 'kissing distance' as it "sounded better").

Although negotiations to reach an EU-UK Agreement are continuing over the coming weeks, Picardo said the meeting in Brussels on 12 April had been very constructive and that a permanent agreement was "very, very, very close".

Also at the high level meeting were UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and the European Commission's Maroš Šefčovič. They released a joint statement saying "political lines" had been agreed on post-Brexit sticking points such as the border control, Gibraltar's airport and the movement of goods.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Project to modernise and revitalise six streets in Costa del Sol town draws to an end
  2. 2 Costa del Sol public swimming pool to reopen in summer after three-million-euro investment
  3. 3 This is the moment dolphins were spotted unusually close to the shore on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town confirms date for new market after failure to announce postponement sparked anger
  5. 5 Youngsters at Malaga children's home to receive belated Easter eggs thanks to kind-hearted customers on the Costa
  6. 6 Excellent weather attracts huge turn-out for residents' day festivities in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Cívitas Puerto Banús to celebrate its annual International Yoga Festival
  8. 8 Seville's world-famous April fair offers grand display of culture, tradition, revelry and pride
  9. 9 This is the foodie fair where you can try different flavours of the traditional gazpacho dish in Malaga province this weekend
  10. 10 New Costa del Sol health centre set to open in 2027

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad