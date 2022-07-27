Far-right Spanish Vox politician loses libel case brought by Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo has been awarded damages of £20,000 and all monies recovered will be donated to a charity on the Rock

The government of Gibraltar and the chief minister, Fabian Picardo, have welcomed the judgement of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar in the case ‘Fabian Picardo v Augustin Rosety Fernandez de Castro’.

The chief minister has been awarded damages of £20,000 against Augustin Rosety Fernandez de Castro, 75, a member the far-right party Vox who holds the Cadiz seat in the Spanish parliament.

Picardo took action against the publication in Gibraltar of a series of tweets that were highly defamatory, untrue statements in relation to his role as chief minister.

All monies recovered will be donated to a Gibraltar charity. Costs have also been ordered to be paid by Rosetty, with the sums to be assessed by the court at a subsequent hearing. Enforcement proceedings will now follow in Spain.

The chief minister said: "The judgement of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar exposes the untrue and defamatory comments by a member of the Spanish far-right Party Vox for what they are: lies and fabrications, with no basis whatsoever in reality.

"The government of Gibraltar for as long as I am chief minister of Gibraltar will never allow those who seek to defame us and do us harm to tarnish Gibraltar’s good name or the reputation of the good people of Gibraltar."