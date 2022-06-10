Volunteers who drove 9,000 kms to deliver aid to Ukraine return safely to the Rock The group collected over £80,000 in donations and provided essential medial supplies

A team of volunteers who delivered humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine has arrived safely back on the Rock.

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal Gibraltar group collected over £80,000 in donations and supplied essential medical supplies. The volunteers left Gibraltar on 23 May and drove all the way to a Ukraine Red Cross humanitarian drop off point in Romania. They covered six countries and 9,000km in eight days.

Chief minister Fabian Picardo said, "I am extremely proud of Tito, Brian, Alland, Sean and Stephen for taking on this remarkably difficult yet rewarding challenge". The Ukrainian Red Cross Society also sent a letter of thanks to the people of Gibraltar and in particular the group of volunteers, for their support in delivering essential humanitarian aid.