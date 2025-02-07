Two Spanish nationals charged with fraud and money laundering in Gibraltar

Courts
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 7 February 2025, 18:04
Two Spanish nationals have been charged with fraud and money laundering offences.
Their arrests came after a long and complex investigation by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police's Economic Crime Unit.
Both are directors of locally registered company Victoria Construction Ltd and were arrested last year on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
