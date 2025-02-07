Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
Two Spanish nationals charged with fraud and money laundering in Gibraltar
Courts

Both are directors of locally registered company Victoria Construction Ltd and were arrested last year on suspicion of fraud by false representation

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 7 February 2025, 18:04

Two Spanish nationals have been charged with fraud and money laundering offences.

Their arrests came after a long and complex investigation by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police's Economic Crime Unit.

Both are directors of locally registered company Victoria Construction Ltd and were arrested last year on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

