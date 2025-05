Two new electric vehicles for Gibraltar's fire and rescue services

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 9 May 2025, 11:14 Compartir

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has taken a significant step towards sustainability with the introduction of its first two electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet.

The two Citroen e-Berlingo fully electric vans are part of the GFRS' frontline support assets and reflect Gibraltar government's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmentally friendly practices across public services.