Two men charged following violent incident in Gibraltar The pair are due to appear in court this Thursday morning, 20 April, following the incident in the centre of the town on Tuesday night

Two men are due to appear in court in Gibraltar this Thursday morning, 20 April, following a violent incident in the centre of the town on Tuesday night.

Callum Gilfillan, 20, of Naval Hospital Road, was charged on Wednesday evening with affray, carrying an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class A controlled drug. He was remanded in police custody.

Kian Dobinson, 19, of South Pavillion Road, was charged with affray and was bailed.

A member of the public called the police control room at 10.22pm on Tuesday night, following a fight between two males on Engineer Lane, near Temple Way.

When police arrived, both men had minor injuries and Gilfillan was allegedly found in possession of a controlled Class A drug, suspected to be cocaine, and a potato peeler.

Both men were taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital for medical treatment to their injuries before being taken to New Mole House police station.

They will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.