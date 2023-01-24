Gibraltar officials head to Madrid and London for more EU Treaty talks The Gibraltar government says it is very optimistic that a "positive, safe and secure" treaty will be agreed

Gibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo, deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the attorney general, Michael Llamas, travelled to Madrid this Tuesday morning (24 January) for more discussions over the Rock's future relationship with the European Union.

After these talks, Michael Llamas will go on to London for the next formal round of negotiations between the UK and the European Union, while Picardo and Garcia will participate virtually.

Constant contact

In a recent television interview the chief minister stressed that apart from the scheduled rounds of talks and negotations, those involved are in constant contact through phone calls, virtual meetings, messages and emails.

Announcing these latest discussions, the government said it remains fully committed to arrive at a positive, safe and secure treaty for Gibraltar and is "very optimistic" that such a treaty will be agreed.