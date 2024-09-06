Treaty discussion about future relationship of Gibraltar with European Union held with new UK Foreign Secretary

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 15:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on Wednesday. This was the first face-to-face meeting between Picardo and Lammy. It included detailed discussion on issues around the proposed treaty about the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and it also touched upon preparations for a no-deal scenario.

The new Foreign Secretary is no stranger to Gibraltar. In his National Day Message last year, as Shadow Foreign Minister, he reiterated the importance of Gibraltar's sovereignty and made it clear that "the self-determination of the Gibraltarian people is fundamental to their future".

The Chief Minister said, "Gibraltar has a real friend in David Lammy. He showed a keen interest in the progress of the negotiations and provided the solid reassurance that Gibraltar's sovereignty is 'sacrosanct'."