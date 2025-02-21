Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gorham's Cave. SUR
Traces of Humanity art exchange is looking for artists
Art and culture

Traces of Humanity art exchange is looking for artists

The initiative will feature two exhibitions - one in London in May 2026, followed by a second in Gibraltar in July 2026

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 21 February 2025, 15:34

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting artists to an upcoming cultural exchange project with the UK with the theme Traces of Humanity.

The initiative will feature two exhibitions - one in London in May 2026, followed by a second in Gibraltar in July 2026.

The project celebrates the Gorham's Cave Complex, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Artists, inspired by Gibraltar's natural flora and fauna, will be encouraged to show a fresh perspective that captures the essence of Traces of Humanity.

