Traces of Humanity art exchange is looking for artists

Friday, 21 February 2025, 15:34
Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting artists to an upcoming cultural exchange project with the UK with the theme Traces of Humanity.
The initiative will feature two exhibitions - one in London in May 2026, followed by a second in Gibraltar in July 2026.
The project celebrates the Gorham's Cave Complex, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Artists, inspired by Gibraltar's natural flora and fauna, will be encouraged to show a fresh perspective that captures the essence of Traces of Humanity.
