Traces of Humanity art exchange is looking for artists

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 21 February 2025, 15:34 Compartir

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting artists to an upcoming cultural exchange project with the UK with the theme Traces of Humanity.

The initiative will feature two exhibitions - one in London in May 2026, followed by a second in Gibraltar in July 2026.

The project celebrates the Gorham's Cave Complex, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Artists, inspired by Gibraltar's natural flora and fauna, will be encouraged to show a fresh perspective that captures the essence of Traces of Humanity.