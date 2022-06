Teacher charged with child sex offence The 35-year-old man was arrested by police in March and was immediately suspended from teaching

A 35-year-old British national, employed as a teacher in Gibraltar, appeared in court earlier this week charged with one count of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust. The teacher, whose initials are A.O., was arrested by officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police safeguarding team in March and immediately suspended from teaching.