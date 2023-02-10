Successful GibTalks inspirational speaking event returns for the eighth year The audience enjoyed short anecdotal, personal and light-hearted talks from guest speakers and members of the community

The popular GibTalks event took place at the John Mackintosh Hall last Saturday, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and playwright, actor, director and teacher Julian Felice.

The idea for GibTalks was inspired by the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks, which are known and followed worldwide.

In the Gibraltar event, a number of local guest speakers delivered talks lasting ten to 15 minutes on a wide range of subjects, with a special focus on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted.

In addition to the invited speakers, four ten-minute 'Vox Pop' slots were also allocated to members of the public to give them the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts.

This year's list of speakers comprised Sally Holmes, Christine Vasquez, Kaylan Gonzalez (Vox Pop), Colin Ramirez, Dr Meenal Viz, Brahim Krikaz (Vox Pop), Paul Balban MP, Eric Rowbottom, Nyree Turnock Robinson, Roy Clinton MP, Remi Ayiela (Vox Pop), Dulcie Edwards, John Ghio, Djamal Marcel Adib ( Vox Pop), Annie Green, Michelle Rugeroni and Nuria Harjani.

The organisers said the speakers represented a cross-section of the community and this helped to make up a rich and varied programme.

The GibTalks event was divided into morning and afternoon sessions, and the audience could book for both or for one or the other.

For details of future events, GibTalks is on Facebook and Twitter and information can be obtained from Gibraltar Cultural Services by email to info@culture.gi or by phoning (+350) 20067236.