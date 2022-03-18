Special Olympics World Winter Games cancelled after Russian invasion of Ukraine Six athletes from Gibraltar were due to compete in the event in Kazan, Russia

Six athletes from Gibraltar who were due to compete in the Special Olympics World Olympic Games in Kazan, Russia, will not be able to do so, as the Games - which were originally scheduled for 2021 and were postponed twice because of Covid - have been cancelled due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The ongoing situation in the Ukraine has led to the isolation of Russia in many international sporting arenas, this being the latest of many such events effected, and SOI have stated that they could no longer ensure the effectiveness of the Games or the safety of the Special Olympics athletes and community," said the association in a recent press release.

However, the Gibraltar athletes do have the World Summer Games in Berlin to look forward to in 2023 as well as the Invitational Games in Malta in May and the Gibraltar National Games in June.