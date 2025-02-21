Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photo of Gibraltar border control. SUR
Spanish authorities briefly implement passport stamping for Gibraltarians

Spanish authorities briefly implement passport stamping for Gibraltarians

The measure was swiftly halted within an hour of being implemented

SUR in English

Friday, 21 February 2025, 15:05

Gibraltar's Government has confirmed that Spanish authorities began stamping the passports of Gibraltarian travelers entering Spain this Friday morning.

However, the measure was swiftly halted within an hour of being implemented

.Given the brief duration of the policy, Gibraltar’s authorities opted not to introduce reciprocal measures at the border. The Government continues to monitor the situation closely.

