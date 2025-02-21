Spanish authorities briefly implement passport stamping for Gibraltarians The measure was swiftly halted within an hour of being implemented

Gibraltar's Government has confirmed that Spanish authorities began stamping the passports of Gibraltarian travelers entering Spain this Friday morning.

However, the measure was swiftly halted within an hour of being implemented

.Given the brief duration of the policy, Gibraltar’s authorities opted not to introduce reciprocal measures at the border. The Government continues to monitor the situation closely.