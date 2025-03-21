Spain's secretary of state stays optimistic as Gibraltar talks continue to drag on The government member for the EU, Fernando Sampedro, stressed confidence in Britain giving its final approval

Fernando Sampedro, Spain's secretary of state for the EU, said on Tuesday this week that there are "reasons to be optimistic" over prospects of an agreement on Gibraltar between the EU and the UK. He rejected the idea that there is an "impasse"' in the negotiations, despite six months having passed since the last ministerial-level round, insisting that technical-level contacts remain fluid.

Speaking to the press in Brussels, where he was attending the General Affairs Council of European ministers, Sampedro emphasised that Spain shares "many values and interests" with the new Labour government of Keir Starmer. However, he warned that for the "alliance to be complete", outstanding issues must be resolved.

When asked whether Spain would ask its EU partners to make the Gibraltar agreement a prerequisite for exploring the "reset" proposed by London - a reference to a closer relationship - Sampedro argued that it is not about imposing preconditions but rather ensuring that pending issues are resolved for the relationship between the UK and the EU to be "close" and "comprehensive".

Regarding the agreement that Brussels and London have been negotiating for more than three years, which will regulate Gibraltar's relationship with the EU post-Brexit, Sampedro stressed that "the framework is well known" and "has been on the table for a long time". He expressed confidence the UK government "will give its final approval".

Asked whether there is a date for the next political meeting, Sampedro simply stated that it would take place "when the conditions are right" and reiterated that the teams continue to work.