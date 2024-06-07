Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with La Línea mayor over Gib

SUR in English Friday, 7 June 2024, 12:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, said on Monday that he hoped to give "the final push" to talks for a Gibraltar treaty once a new UK government is elected on 4 July.

He met with the mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, on Wednesday to discuss the latter's concerns that issues being negotiated between the EU and the UK could have consequences for the town.