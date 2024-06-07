Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

José Manuel Albares meeting with Juan Franco on Wednesday. SUR
Spain&#039;s Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with La Línea mayor over Gib
Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with La Línea mayor over Gib

He met with the mayor Juan Franco to discuss the latter's concerns that issues being negotiated between the EU and the UK could have consequences for the town

SUR in English

Friday, 7 June 2024, 12:01

Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, said on Monday that he hoped to give "the final push" to talks for a Gibraltar treaty once a new UK government is elected on 4 July.

He met with the mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, on Wednesday to discuss the latter's concerns that issues being negotiated between the EU and the UK could have consequences for the town.

