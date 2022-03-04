Sixth round of EU talks have taken place in London this week Negotiations on Gibraltar's relationship with the EU in the future was the main subject of discussion

The sixth round of negotiations regarding Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU took place in London on Tuesday and Wednesday. This round was divided into two parts; the first session took place in Brussels last week. The chief minister and deputy chief minister participated virtually, while the attorney general and the head of Gibraltar House in Brussels were there in person.

Although Gibraltar government is hoping for a positive outcome, it has now delivered thousands of booklets to local households with information about the situation if no negotiated agreement is possible, and details of who to contact with any queries.