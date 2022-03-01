Sixth round of Gibraltar's EU talks continue Representatives from UK, Gibraltar and the EU are meeting in London today and tomorrow

The sixth round of talks regarding Gibraltar's future relationship with the European Union are continuing today and tomorrow, this time in London. This is the second part of the sixth round; the first took place in Brussels last week.

As always, the Gibraltar government is fully involved in these talks and the chief minister, Fabian Picardo, and deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia will participate virtually while the attorney general, Michael Llamas, and the head of Gibraltar House in Brussels, Daniel D'Amato, will be present in London with the representatives from the UK and EU.

The Gibraltar government says it is keen to continue working towards a Treaty between the UK and the EU in line with the New Year Agreement signed between Gibraltar, UK and Spain on 31 December 2020, but is also planning ahead in case no agreement is possible.