RICC donates vital medical equipment to St Bernard's Hospital

Charity provides monitoring devices and height measurement tool for paediatric care

SUR in English

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 19:49

Research into Childhood Cancer (RICC) has presented medical equipment to the paediatric service within the Gibraltar Health Authority.

The handover was overseen by emergency department Charge Nurse Jordanna Clinton and paediatrics Charge Nurse Cary-Ann Taylor on behalf of their respective departments. The equipment is now in use within the emergency department and wall-mounted at the Children's Health Centre.

RICC's donation to the emergency department includes two Radical-7 pulse oximeters for continuous physiological monitoring and two Medix Econoneb nebuliser machines to support rapid delivery of respiratory treatments.

At the Children's Health Centre, RICC has donated a Harpenden stadiometer, an instrument providing millimetre-level accuracy in height measurement, vital for determining safe and appropriate paediatric treatment plans.

Acting Gibraltar Health Authority Director General Lysandra Debono said: "We wish to express our sincere thanks to the RICC Trust for their continued kindness and generous donation of valuable medical equipment. Their support is invaluable as we strive to maintain the highest standards of care. Community partners such as RICC significantly enhance our services and contribute directly to improved patient outcomes."

Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, added: "These devices will directly support the care we provide to our paediatric and neonatal patients, where accurate monitoring and timely interventions are essential. We are very grateful for RICC's donation, which reflects their commitment to our community and their recognition of the vital work performed by our healthcare teams each day."

