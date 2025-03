RGP hold inspirational talks for Women's Day The sessions organised by the RGP's Women in Policing Committee focused on career challenges and personal experiences

The Royal Gibraltar Police celebrated International Women's Day at New Mole House with a series of talks by inspirational female speakers. The sessions organised by the RGP's Women in Policing Committee focused on career challenges and personal experiences.

Speakers included Assistant Chief Constable Liz Coles, charity founder Monique Grambow and professionals from law enforcement and healthcare.