Refurbishment of the Gibraltar land border control

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Gibraltar Government is planning to completely refurbish both the pedestrian and vehicular access to Gibraltar.

This is because of plans to install automatic border control gates on the Gibraltar side, in addition to the manual checks.

This would allow more fluid access for people in the event no post-Brexit deal were to be reached with Spain on a free-flowing border.