Refurbishment of the Gibraltar land border control

Border control
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 8 September 2023, 16:27
Compartir
The Gibraltar Government is planning to completely refurbish both the pedestrian and vehicular access to Gibraltar.
This is because of plans to install automatic border control gates on the Gibraltar side, in addition to the manual checks.
This would allow more fluid access for people in the event no post-Brexit deal were to be reached with Spain on a free-flowing border.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.