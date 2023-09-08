Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Refurbishment of the Gibraltar land border control
Border control

Refurbishment of the Gibraltar land border control

The government plans to install automatic border control gates on the Gibraltar side, in addition to the manual checks

Gibraltar

Friday, 8 September 2023

The Gibraltar Government is planning to completely refurbish both the pedestrian and vehicular access to Gibraltar.

This is because of plans to install automatic border control gates on the Gibraltar side, in addition to the manual checks.

This would allow more fluid access for people in the event no post-Brexit deal were to be reached with Spain on a free-flowing border.

