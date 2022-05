The EV Foundation, a charity which helps families in need on both sides of the border, was presented with a cheque for £6,038.10 by the Royal Gibraltar Police on Tuesday, which was the money raised by the RGP's 2022 recruit class during their Family Fun Day on Saturday 7 May. Nicola Jones, the founder of EV, said the money will make a huge difference to hundreds of people and some will also be used for educational courses.