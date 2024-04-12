Prehistoric Gibraltar to feature on Netflix

Television
Friday, 12 April 2024, 13:33
A new documentary made by the BBC entitled Secrets of the Neanderthals features the work of Gibraltar National Museum scientists and includes the discovery of the first example of a rock engraving made by Neanderthals and which has become popularly known worldwide as "the hashtag".
The documentary is due to be aired on Netflix next month.
