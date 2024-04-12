Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The director of Gibraltar National Museum, Clive Finlayson. GIB.GOV
Prehistoric Gibraltar to feature on Netflix
A new documentary made by the BBC entitled Secrets of the Neanderthals features the work of Gibraltar National Museum scientists

Friday, 12 April 2024, 13:33

A new documentary made by the BBC entitled Secrets of the Neanderthals features the work of Gibraltar National Museum scientists and includes the discovery of the first example of a rock engraving made by Neanderthals and which has become popularly known worldwide as "the hashtag".

The documentary is due to be aired on Netflix next month.

