Prehistoric Gibraltar to feature on Netflix

A new documentary made by the BBC entitled Secrets of the Neanderthals features the work of Gibraltar National Museum scientists and includes the discovery of the first example of a rock engraving made by Neanderthals and which has become popularly known worldwide as "the hashtag".

The documentary is due to be aired on Netflix next month.