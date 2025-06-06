Portrait of renowned Gibraltar photographer Johnny Bugeja wins competition

Sections
Friday, 6 June 2025, 09:56
Local photographer Stephen Hermida has won the Discovering Our People competition with a striking portrait of renowned Gibraltarian photojournalist Johnny Bugeja. The initiative aimed to celebrate Gibraltar's diverse community.
Bugeja, affectionately known as Johnny, has spent over 30 years documenting Gibraltar's history through his lens as chief photographer at the Gibraltar Chronicle. His work captures key cultural and political moments. Hermida will now collaborate with the Ministry of Culture and Visit Gibraltar to further showcase community stories.
