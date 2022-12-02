Port agrees plan to remove OS35 wreck

Gibraltar Port Authority has confirmed the proposal to remove the OS35 bulk carrier which was damaged off Gibraltar earlier this year. TMC Marine, which is overseeing the project on behalf of the ship's insurers and owners, can now go ahead and award the contract for the salvage operation to their preferred bidder, Dutch company Koole Contractors. Work will then begin on the removal of the wreck and all its contents, following the port's instructions.

Captain of the Port John Ghio, said, "This critical milestone is an important step in ensuring that the removal of the wreck is completed within the time frame established by Gibraltar Port," adding that the proposal came with environmental safeguards.