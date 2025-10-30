Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Popular Christmas fair returns to prime Gibraltar venue in November

Free rides on the attractions will be offered on 21 November as part of the Festival of Lights celebrations

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 17:26

Gibraltar's popular Christmas Fair will return to John Mackintosh Square for the festive season, with attractions opening on Friday 21 November, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced.

The fair will start at 6.30pm with free rides to mark the Christmas Festival of Lights event taking place at Casemates Square that evening. Further details about the Festival of Lights will be released in the coming days.

From Saturday 22 November through to Monday 5 January 2026, the fair will operate daily from noon until 7pm, with all rides priced at £3.

In support of GBC Open Day's fundraising efforts, Gibraltar Cultural Services will offer free rides on Thursday 11 December.

The Christmas attractions have become a firm favorite with younger members of the community and form part of Gibraltar's broader festive celebrations throughout the holiday period.

For further information, the public can contact GCS' Events Department at info@culture.gi or by calling 20067236.

