Platinum Jubilee exhibition opens next week at the Gustavo Bacarisas gallery in Gibraltar The display consists of 303 images of HM Queen Elizabeth II and will be open to the public from Tuesday 7 June

An exhibition to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee begins at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Gibraltar on Tuesday. It has been organised by the Gibraltar National Archives and curated by the archivist, Anthony Pitaluga MBE.

The exhibition consists of 303 photographs displayed on 202 panels, and is in four sections: Heiress Presumptive, Accession and Coronation, Royal Tour and Gibraltar Visit and and Seventy Years of Reign.

Entry is free, and it can be seen from Tuesday 7 June to Friday 22 July. The opening hours from 7 to 13 June will be 9am to 4pm, and from 14 June to 22 July they will be from 8.30am to 2pm.

The exhibition will be inaugurated at an invitation-only event on Monday 6 June, by Gibraltar's deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is also the minister reponsible for the Gibraltar National Archives.