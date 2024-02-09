Plans unveiled for new cancer suite at St Bernard's Hospital in Gibraltar

Sections
Friday, 9 February 2024, 17:34
Minister for Health and Care Gemma Arias-Vasquez has unveiled designs for the new oncology suite at St Bernard's Hospital in Gibraltar.
The new cancer facility will see an expansion of the chemotherapy area from four to eight chairs, with two of these featuring private facilities. These will offer patients serene sea views as well as personal lockers, privacy and individual televisions, the plans reveal.
The number of clinic rooms will also increase from two to four, increasing the oncology department's capacity for patient consultations and care.
Gibraltar Health Authority Director General Kevin McGee said: "The expansion of our oncology facilities is a fundamental step to enable our clinicians to provide the best treatment for our cancer patients."
