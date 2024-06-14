Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sighting of a fin whale. Wikimedia
Owners of boats and jet skis asked to watch out for whales off Gibraltar
Owners of boats and jet skis asked to watch out for whales off Gibraltar

Reports of migrating fin whales are common at this time of the year

Friday, 14 June 2024, 11:00

The Gibraltar environment ministry has reminded all boat and jet ski users of the need to be vigilant while navigating in Gibraltar territorial waters and to respect marine wildlife by keeping a safe distance.

Reports of migrating fin whales, for example, are a common occurrence during this time of the year, it says, "when these majestic animals are seen making their way out of the Mediterranean".

