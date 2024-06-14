Owners of boats and jet skis asked to watch out for whales off Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 14 June 2024, 11:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Gibraltar environment ministry has reminded all boat and jet ski users of the need to be vigilant while navigating in Gibraltar territorial waters and to respect marine wildlife by keeping a safe distance.

Reports of migrating fin whales, for example, are a common occurrence during this time of the year, it says, "when these majestic animals are seen making their way out of the Mediterranean".