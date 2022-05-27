New online system now available to book cultural venues in Gibraltar The system was set up by Gibraltar Cultural Services, aiming to make the booking process easier

People who want to book venues for events in Gibraltar can now do so online through a new system set up by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The online service allows users to request and pay to book cultural venues directly from the GCS website at www.culture.gi The venues include theatres, meeting rooms and exhibition galleries, as well as the Central Hall and public squares.

To use the system, it is necessary to create an account with GCS and log into it to request the venue you want to book. There is also an option to include any other requirements in connection with the selected venue.

The move to an online service aims to make the booking process easier, accessible and more efficient for users and organisations. Further information is available from email: bookings@culture.gi or telephone (+350) 20075669.