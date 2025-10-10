Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Next year's May Day bank holiday in Gibraltar is moved back to Friday 1 May 2026

The Rock's Chief Minister has corrected a scheduling error to restore traditional workers' rights celebration

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 10 October 2025, 14:09

Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has ordered the correction of next year's May Day Bank Holiday after discovering it had been incorrectly scheduled for Monday 4 May instead of Friday 1 May 2026.

The change restores a longstanding GSLP policy and manifesto commitment that has been maintained across multiple elections. Upon learning of the scheduling error in the 2026 Bank Holiday list, Picardo immediately instructed officials to amend the date.

"May Day is, and has always been, celebrated on the 1 May with the GSLP in office," the Chief Minister said. "The GSD changed the date and we were against that. That is why we restored the position when the GSLP/Liberals were first elected to office, and it remains our policy today."

Picardo emphasised the ideological importance of maintaining May Day on its traditional date, describing it as "significant and symbolic of the rights of working people."

The correction ensures continuity with the government's policy of observing May Day on its historical date of 1 May, rather than the nearest Monday, which had been the practice under previous administrations.

