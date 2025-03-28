New RGP and GDP officers passing out ceremony

Awards were presented for best all-round and best academic recruits.

SUR in English LONDON. Friday, 28 March 2025, 12:59 Compartir

Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police officers marked the end of training with a passing out parade at Central Hall. The governor inspected 21 new officers from diverse backgrounds.

Awards were presented for best all-round and best academic recruits, and the Gibraltar Band and Drums Association provided music for the event.

In his address, Police Commissioner Richard Ullger said, "There has never been a more exciting time to be an officer in the RGP."