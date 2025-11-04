New cemetery entrance unveiled on the Rock as part of site-wide improvements

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 14:06 Share

Gibraltar's environment minister John Cortes inaugurated the new entrance to North Font Cemetery last week alongside Maurice Stagnetto, marking the completion of works sponsored by Lewis Stagnetto Ltd as part of a broader enhancement programme for the site.

The new entrance area, featuring smart landscaping and planting, was funded by the company whose warehouses are located across the road from the cemetery. The upgrade provides a well-maintained, dignified space for hearses and mourners attending funerals, replacing what had previously been an often chaotic parking situation.

The entrance improvements have coincided with an enhanced maintenance programme implemented by cemetery management. Work has included landscaping under contract to Greenarc, wall painting, and the removal of rubble and debris, resulting in a significantly improved overall appearance of the facility.

"We have made much needed changes to the way the cemetery is maintained to coincide with the works kindly sponsored by Stagnetto's," Minister Cortes said. "We are planning further landscaping improvements to enhance the site, which is so important to the community."

The upgrades represent a significant improvement to a facility that serves as an important community space for Gibraltar residents.