New catheterisation facility will improve cardiac care on the Rock

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:07 | Updated 12:33h.

The Gibraltar minister for health and care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, inaugurated the new catheterisation laboratory at St Bernard's Hospital on Wednesday.

The laboratory, named after the late Keith Bautista, will perform procedures to reopen narrowed coronary arteries by means of cardiac stent implantations.