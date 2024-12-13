New catheterisation facility will improve cardiac care on the Rock

Health
The Gibraltar minister for health and care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, inaugurated the new catheterisation laboratory at St Bernard's Hospital on Wednesday.
The laboratory, named after the late Keith Bautista, will perform procedures to reopen narrowed coronary arteries by means of cardiac stent implantations.
