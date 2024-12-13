Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New catheterisation facility will improve cardiac care on the Rock
Health

New catheterisation facility will improve cardiac care on the Rock

The laboratory at St Bernard's Hospital has been officially opened by authorities in Gibraltar

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:07

The Gibraltar minister for health and care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, inaugurated the new catheterisation laboratory at St Bernard's Hospital on Wednesday.

The laboratory, named after the late Keith Bautista, will perform procedures to reopen narrowed coronary arteries by means of cardiac stent implantations.

