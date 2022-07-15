Negotiations with EU over Gibraltar's future relationship have continued this week Chief minister Fabian Picardo and deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia travelled to Brussels this week to discuss Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU

A statement issued by the government after their return on Thursday said that the remaining areas where agreement needs to be reached are very narrow but nonetheless very important. "Those talks were held in parallel to a stock-take between the UK and EU of the eight negotiating rounds that have taken place so far. The government remains fully committed to secure an agreement which will govern Gibraltar's relationship with the EU and with Spain, its nearest Member State, and discussions towards that objective will be ongoing and take place at different levels," it said.