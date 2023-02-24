Morocco-Gibraltar commemorative coin

Sections
Friday, 24 february 2023, 11:15
Officials from Gibraltar Cultural Services went to Tangier earlier this week for the launch of a special commemorative coin to celebrate the historical relationship between Gibraltar and Morocco. The event, organised by the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, took place in the Donabo Gardens, and GCS took the opportunity to announce that it will be donating a sculpture by artist Mark Monovio to the gardens, which have recently been transformed.
