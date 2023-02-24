Morocco-Gibraltar commemorative coin

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar file photo. Sur
The launch of the new coin, organised by the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, took place in the Donabo Gardens in Tangier

Friday, 24 february 2023, 11:15

Compartir

Officials from Gibraltar Cultural Services went to Tangier earlier this week for the launch of a special commemorative coin to celebrate the historical relationship between Gibraltar and Morocco. The event, organised by the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, took place in the Donabo Gardens, and GCS took the opportunity to announce that it will be donating a sculpture by artist Mark Monovio to the gardens, which have recently been transformed.

