Minister promotes Gibraltar’s innovation at Commonwealth Summit

Minister Nigel Feetham (2 l) at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit in London. SUR
Government

The Rock's Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, represented Gibraltar this week at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit (CTIS) in London

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 11 April 2025, 08:49

Gibraltar’s Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, represented Gibraltar this week at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit (CTIS) in London. The event gathered senior ministers and over 300 business leaders from across the Commonwealth to promote inclusive trade and investment.

During a plenary session, Minister Feetham highlighted Gibraltar’s longstanding commitment to innovation, citing its early leadership in online gaming and insurance, as well as its more recent focus on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), crypto, and digital finance.

“It is important that we continue to promote Gibraltar on the international stage,” he said, “and to highlight the work being done in both established and emerging sectors such as AI and crypto.”

The summit, chaired by Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, underscored trade and investment as central to the organisation’s renewal.

Minister Feetham was accompanied by Jared Peralta, Country Director for the Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (Gibraltar). The Government of Gibraltar remains firmly committed to strengthening ties within the Commonwealth, which represents nearly a third of the world’s population.

