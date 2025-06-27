SUR in English Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:29 Compartir

Military training exercises will take place on 9 and 12 July from 2.30-4.30pm on the Rock.

Soldiers in full uniform with unloaded weapons will patrol from Devils Tower Road to Maida Vale and Buffadero Training Centre via Engineer Road or Europa Road.

The public should not be alarmed by the military presence during these times.