The Rock of Gibraltar. SUR
Man arrested for parachute jump in Gibraltar
Crime

Man arrested for parachute jump in Gibraltar

Police apprehended the American man after he base jumped from the Upper Rock Nature Reserve to Eastern Beach

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 9 May 2025, 11:47

An American man was arrested by Royal Gibraltar Police after parachuting from the Upper Rock Nature Reserve to Eastern Beach this week.

The 35-year-old was detained for "operating a device intended for human flight", an offence under new legislation banning base jumping. He was cautioned and later released.

