Man arrested for parachute jump in Gibraltar

Crime
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 9 May 2025, 11:47
An American man was arrested by Royal Gibraltar Police after parachuting from the Upper Rock Nature Reserve to Eastern Beach this week.
The 35-year-old was detained for "operating a device intended for human flight", an offence under new legislation banning base jumping. He was cautioned and later released.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.