'Lightning talks' to form part of Gibraltar Literary Week this year A series of ten minute presentation will take place to inspire and engage

Gibraltar Literary Week takes place from 7 to 12 November and this year it will also include 'lightning talks' at the John Mackintosh Hall, to inspire, engage and enthrall in ten minute presentations. These promise to be entertaining whilst shedding a spotlight on some curious literary journeys and related experiences. Tickets are available on buytickets.gi