Lengthy delays both sides of Gibraltar's border

Delays at the border between Gibraltar and Spain.

Last month new measures were introduced without warning by the Spanish authorities which involved the scanning of a significant number of passports, including those held by Gibraltar resident red card holders and some Spanish nationals.

This caused the build up of long queues. In response, the Gibraltar Government has started scanning non-UK citizens documentation as they enter Gibraltar.