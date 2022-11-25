Last match played at Victoria Stadium

It was quite an emotional moment on Saturday evening, 19 November, when the last football match was being played at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar, but at half-time in the game between the national men's team and Andorra there was a surprise: the government announced plans for the brand new £100 million stadium which will replace it, which will be funded as an investment by the Gibraltar Savings Bank.

Details were given in a five-minute video featuring Sir Joe Bossano, the minister for Inward Investment and chairman of the GSB, with images of the massive new stadium which will encompass not only the site of its predecessor but also that of the Cepsa petrol station that currently stands close by in Winston Churchill Avenue.

The new stadium complex, with the capacity to seat 8,000 people, will have residential apartments, shops, offices and a business centre. It will be "good for football, good for our people, good for our nation," Sir Joe said, emphatically.