Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday

Gibraltar
Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:56
The Kingsway Tunnel, which was inaugurated on 30 March 2023, has now passed its first anniversary.
It was constructed, at a cost of 34 million pounds, to end the wait that vehicles had to endure every time a plane took off or landed at Gibraltar airport and now takes the traffic directly underneath the runway.
