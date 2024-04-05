Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday

The inauguration of the tunnel in March 2023.

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Kingsway Tunnel, which was inaugurated on 30 March 2023, has now passed its first anniversary.

It was constructed, at a cost of 34 million pounds, to end the wait that vehicles had to endure every time a plane took off or landed at Gibraltar airport and now takes the traffic directly underneath the runway.