The inauguration of the tunnel in March 2023. SUR
Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday
Transport

Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday

It was constructed, at a cost of 34 million pounds, to end the wait that vehicles had to endure every time a plane took off or landed at Gibraltar airport

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:56

The Kingsway Tunnel, which was inaugurated on 30 March 2023, has now passed its first anniversary.

It was constructed, at a cost of 34 million pounds, to end the wait that vehicles had to endure every time a plane took off or landed at Gibraltar airport and now takes the traffic directly underneath the runway.

