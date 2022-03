10 kilos of free postage for aid parcels The weight limit has been raised from five kilos for those wishing to send help to Ukraine

People sending humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine from Gibraltar can now do so free of postal charges if the parcel weighs under ten kilos, as the limit has just been raised from the previous five kilos. The packages must be sent from the main post office on Main Street and can contain food, medicines and clothes, but the post office says alcohol and weapons are not permitted.