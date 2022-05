Gibraltar prepares for jubilee celebrations with Jubilita food festival The one-off event will replace the traditonal Calentita at the start of next month

Gibraltar will be celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee next month and in its own special way. June 2nd is the date set for the Jubilita, a one-off food festival which is replacing the popular Calentita this year.

The celebrations take place in the Theatre Royal Square, John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park, and event goers are invited to follow a foodie and historical trail through the streets. More info from culture.gi.