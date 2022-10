Jamie Trinidad appointed as KC Named by the Governor of Gibraltar, he has been a barrister since 2001

The Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel, has appointed Alex Jamie Trinidad as a King's Counsel in Gibraltar (KC).

Jamie Trinidad is a Fellow, Tutor and Director of Studies in Law at Wolfson College Cambridge and a Fellow of the Lauterpacht Centre for International Law. He has been a practising barrister since 2001 and is also a writer and recognised expert on issues of international law including decolonisation and self-determination.